Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday, April 22

Vale 13, Nyssa/Adrian 0

Friday, April 25

Vale 12, Umatilla 1

Vale 10, Umatilla 4

Baker/Powder Valley 11, Ontario 1

Saturday, April 26

McLoughlin 10, Nyssa/Adrian 0

McLoughlin 15, Nyssa/Adrian 0

Softball

Tuesday, April 22

Vale 8, Nyssa/Adrian 7

Thursday, April 24

Parma 14, Nyssa/Adrian 1

Friday, April 25

Vale 16, Umatilla 1

Vale 15, Umatilla 0

Saturday, April 26

Nyssa/Adrian 6, McLoughlin 1

McLoughlin 12, Nyssa/Adrian 8

Track and Field

Saturday, April 26

Don Walker Invitational – Nyssa High School, Nyssa

Boys

First: Vale

Second: Nyssa

Third: Payette

Fourth: Cove

Fifth: Tri-Valley

Girls:

First: Nyssa

Second: Imbler

Third: Ontario

Fourth: Payette

Fifth: Tri-Valley

