Sports scoreboard

Nyssa/Adrian softball players celebrate teammate Addie Cleaver's homerun on Tuesday, April 22, during Vale's 8-7 win over the Bulldogs. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Baseball 

Tuesday, April 22

Vale 13, Nyssa/Adrian 0 

Friday, April 25 

Vale 12, Umatilla 1 

Vale 10, Umatilla 4

Baker/Powder Valley 11, Ontario 1

Baker/Powder Valley 11, Ontario 1 

Saturday, April 26 

McLoughlin 10, Nyssa/Adrian 0 

McLoughlin 15, Nyssa/Adrian 0 

Softball   

Tuesday, April 22

Vale 8, Nyssa/Adrian 7 

Thursday, April 24 

Parma 14, Nyssa/Adrian 1

Friday, April 25

Vale 16, Umatilla 1 

Vale 15, Umatilla 0 

Saturday, April 26 

Nyssa/Adrian 6, McLoughlin 1 

McLoughlin 12, Nyssa/Adrian 8

Track and Field 

Saturday, April 26 

Don Walker Invitational – Nyssa High School, Nyssa  

Boys 

First: Vale 

Second: Nyssa 

Third: Payette

Fourth: Cove

Fifth: Tri-Valley

Girls: 

First: Nyssa

Second: Imbler

Third: Ontario

Fourth: Payette

Fifth: Tri-Valley

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at  [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

Tags

More from our Newsroom