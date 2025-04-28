Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday, April 22
Vale 13, Nyssa/Adrian 0
Friday, April 25
Vale 12, Umatilla 1
Vale 10, Umatilla 4
Baker/Powder Valley 11, Ontario 1
Baker/Powder Valley 11, Ontario 1
Saturday, April 26
McLoughlin 10, Nyssa/Adrian 0
McLoughlin 15, Nyssa/Adrian 0
Softball
Tuesday, April 22
Vale 8, Nyssa/Adrian 7
Thursday, April 24
Parma 14, Nyssa/Adrian 1
Friday, April 25
Vale 16, Umatilla 1
Vale 15, Umatilla 0
Saturday, April 26
Nyssa/Adrian 6, McLoughlin 1
McLoughlin 12, Nyssa/Adrian 8
Track and Field
Saturday, April 26
Don Walker Invitational – Nyssa High School, Nyssa
Boys
First: Vale
Second: Nyssa
Third: Payette
Fourth: Cove
Fifth: Tri-Valley
Girls:
First: Nyssa
Second: Imbler
Third: Ontario
Fourth: Payette
Fifth: Tri-Valley
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.