Coming Up: Plants on sale, volunteer event set

GARDEN: The Vale High School FFA is holding its annual spring plant sale Friday and Saturday, April 25-26. There are hanging baskets and bedding plants at the FFA greenhouse. Cash and checks only.

SERVING: The Vale Community Coalition is lining up volunteers for Serve Day. The Vale event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26, starting in Wadleigh Park. Individuals and youth groups are invited to sign up to help with weeding, painting, picking up trash and other spring cleanup chores. Visit www.serveday.info to get involved.

HISTORY: The Malheur Country Historical Society will welcome Hal and Kelly Grace as guest speakers for the Thursday, May 8, meeting at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow St. The session will begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m., for $15. The program starts at noon.

The Grace family came to Malheur County in 1902, homesteading on Dead Ox Flat area north of Ontario. Their original home still stands on the property, and Hal and Kelly live on what is one of six properties in the county designated as a Century Farm.

The speakers will share family history and also talk about the Century Farm process. The public is welcome to attend.

Send event information to Coming Up, [email protected].