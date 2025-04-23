Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 23, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, will be held at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m..

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 15, 2025, at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale, Oregon, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Published April 16 and 23, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley School District #3, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon Ave, Jordan Valley, OR. The meeting will take place on May 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 14, 2025 at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon Ave, Jordan Valley, OR between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.jordanvalley.k12.or.us

Publish Date: April 23, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian Rural District to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 will be held at the Adrian Fire Department, 608 1st Street, Adrian, Oregon on May 13 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will receive and review a proposed budget. Copies of the proposed budget will be available.

Publish Date: April 23 and 30, 2025.

*****

Notice of Budget Committee Meeting and Work Session

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for Vale School District #84, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held in the Vale Elementary School Boardroom, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and the budget document. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 7, 2025 at the Vale Elementary School Office, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Members of the public will be provided with an opportunity to ask questions about and comment on the budget document. A Budget Committee Work Session will also take place on May 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Vale Elementary School Boardroom. This notice is also posted online at https://www.valesd.org.

Published April 23, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Harper School District #66, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at Harper School District, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR. The meeting will take place on May 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 14, 2025 at Harper School District #66, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.harpersd.org/

Published April 23, 2025

*****

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.