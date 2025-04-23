Own a piece of Vale history – buy the old city hall

For sale: One used city hall.

With this property in downtown Vale, you get a two-story brick building with history, its own watch tower and plenty of parking.

The city of Vale is still looking for a buyer after an offer from Malheur County expired last month.

City officials want $350,000 for the 1938 building and $150,000 for the former fire hall. Both are on B Street, across from Malheur County offices.

In February, Malheur County offered $200,000 for the city hall building and $50,000 for the fire hall, though County Judge Dan Joyce said there was no plan for what to do with the properties.

The offer was good through March 28, and the Malheur County Court last week decided to let the deal drift away instead of extending the offer, as city officials had requested.

The county signaled it might re-up its offer after it finishes work on the budget for the next year.

Todd Fuller, Vale city manager, said the Vale City Council hoped to get the county’s offer extended to keep that sale option open.

“The city council initially thought the offer was pretty low compared to what we were asking,” Fuller said.

He said he’s consulting with the real estate agent who holds the listing, Krystal Stewart-Kelso of True North Real Estate Group in Ontario.

“It’s still on the market,” Fuller said.