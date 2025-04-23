One dead in homeless camp, “Flats” area fire outside Ontario

One person was killed in a fire that erupted early on Wednesday, April 23, in a pair of recreational vehicles and then extended to a home outside of Ontario, west of Oregon Highway 201.

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson said in a press release that fire crews discovered the body of someone who perished in one of the recreational vehicles that caught fire after 8 a.m.

Johnson said authorities are working to identify the victim, who crews discovered inside a vehicle at the “Flats,” an area west of Ontario. The encampment on Northwest 22nd Avenue has long been an illegal sanctuary for the unhoused who live in recreational vehicles.

The fire significantly damaged a house at 1187 Northwest 22nd Ave., and at least three or more camp trailers. No other injuries were reported, according to the press release.

Johnson said his office is working with the Oregon State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the blaze.

Johnson said the “Flats,” a collection of privately owned properties, has been an area of concern for his office. He said the sheriff’s office has worked with Community in Action, a local nonprofit that works with those experiencing homelessness and Lifeways, a major mental health provider in Ontario, to provide mental health support, drug rehabilitation services, and housing options to people at the “Flats.”

Johnson said he recognizes challenges and that the area is a difficult and “very dangerous” place and poses a fire and environmental hazard.

“We have to continue our efforts to clean these encampments up so we don’t have another tragedy like we had today,” Johnson said.

Along with Ontario Fire and Rescue, Johnson said “crucial” assistance was provided from Vale, Fruitland, Parma and Canyon County Fire Departments. On the law enforcement side, he said the Ontario Police Department and Oregon State Police provided “valuable” support.

He offered his condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who died in the fire.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.