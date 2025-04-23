Fire erupts at homeless camp in “Flats” area outside Ontario

Fire broke out earlyWednesday, April 23, in a pair of campers and extended to a home outside Ontario, west of Oregon Highway 201. Ontario Fire & Rescue crews were fighting the fire.

Lt. Rich Harriman, Malheur County emergency services director, said dispatchers received a call at 8:25 a.m. regarding at least two campers that caught fire and extended to a home at 1187 Northwest 22nd Ave. The area has become an illegal sanctuary for the unhoused who live in recreational vehicles.

Harriman said that while all occupants and their pets of the home on Northwest 22nd Avenue had escaped unharmed, fire crews were attempting to remove “numerous” dogs from one of the campers.

Harriman said fire crews from the Vale, Parma and Payette Fire Departments have been dispatched to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story.

Fire burns through a house on Northwest 22nd Avenue in Ontario on Wednesday, April 23. (JAY LOPEZ video)

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

