Candidates for Rec District Board support moving ahead with pool

The Ontario Recreation District Board will get at least one new member following the May 20 election, while an incumbent for another seat faces a challenger.

The recreation district is a special government entity, supported by property taxes and operating separately from the city of Ontario. The district’s most high-profile project is the ongoing effort to build a new community pool to replace the shuttered Ontario Aquatic Center.

The district, with two employees, also operates youth sports programs through the year. It was founded by voters in 2018 and started operations in Ontario from a headquarters building adjacent to Lions Park.

Ballots for the races will go out around April 30.

One board member, Matt Mejia, is unopposed for reelection to hold a seat he has held since the district’s creation. An Ontario resident, he is director of finance for the Malheur Education Service District.

Another founding board member is seeking to stay in office. Mary Jo Evers of Ontario is an accountant who formerly was a finance official with the Ontario School District. Evers didn’t respond to emails or a telephone message concerning her race.

She is being challenged by Oscar Tomez, an Ontario resident who has no prior government experience. He works for T-Mobile. “I have lived in Malheur County my whole life,” he said. “An active lifestyle has always been a priority for me. This is because of the health and social benefits that are so important for a balanced lifestyle. I have three children and have volunteered with the Ontario Recreation Department to coach. I have been involved with the Animals Wrestling Club, soccer, and flag football.” Oscar Tomez, candidate for Ontario Recreation District Board.

Another founding board member, Megan Cook, is not seeking reelection. Sheila Hart, a part-time project manager for Edge Performance Sports, and Sabrina Coley, a dental hygienist at White House Dental, are seeking to fill her seat.

Sheila Hart, candidate for Ontario Recreation District Board. Sabrina Coley, candidate for Ontario Recreation District Board.

“I grew up going to art and sports programs at the Rec Dept in Ontario and learned to swim at the Ontario pool,” Hart said. “My husband and I also raised our four kids here in Ontario and they were able to take advantage of all the programs available through the Rec Dept.”

Coley wrote that with her husband Brandon “we have two wonderful kids who keep us busy with sports, 4-H, and life on our little farm. We raise Highland cows, goats, chickens, and horses, and love spending our spare time fishing and camping as a family.”

The four candidates in the competitive races received questionnaires from the Enterprise about their experience and their assessment of recreation district issues. Their responses have been edited for brevity.

Q: What motivated you to run for this board?

Sabrina Coley: The recreation department has had a huge impact on my family. It’s played a big role in helping my kids develop a love for sports and learn the value of teamwork. Through coaching, I’ve had the chance to meet some incredible kids and build strong relationships with other parents in the community. I’m running for this board because I want to give back and support the rec department the way it has supported me. I want to help more families get involved and continue building a strong, connected community. My hope is to see every sport they offer grow in participation and thrive.

Sheila Hart: I was motivated to run for the Recreation District Board because I think it is important to have activities for young people in our community and I want to see the Ontario pool open again. My professional background as a retired CPA and the controller of a local business for over 10 years will benefit the Ontario Recreation District Board and enhance their ability to understand and oversee district finances and make informed decisions regarding program spending.

Oscar Tomez: My motivation for running is the pride and love I have for this community and belief in the benefits the Ontario Recreation Department can have for children.

Mary Jo Evers: No response.

Q: What are the three major challenges you see facing the board and the district?

Sabrina Coley: One major challenge is securing funding for the pool. It’s a big project that will require careful planning and community backing. Another challenge is building and maintaining strong community support. Keeping families engaged and involved is essential for the continued success of the programs. Lastly, there’s the issue of limited facilities. With so many teams and growing interest, finding enough space for practices and games is becoming harder.

Sheila Hart: Getting the funding to complete the pool project as soon as possible, correct staffing to accommodate running the pool facility and increased program participation, community Awareness regarding programs offered and what the recreation district provides to the community.

Oscar Tomez: Proper appropriation of funding, community awareness, community access and support.

Mary Jo Evers: No response.

Q: The community is unsettled that progress on a pool project continues to stall. Explain why you support or don’t supporting going ahead at this time.

Sabrina Coley: While I haven’t been directly involved in the pool project up to this point, I do believe it’s something that can and should be accomplished for our community. A community pool would be a valuable resource for families, teams, and events. With the right planning, collaboration, and support from both the city and community members –including local businesses – I believe we can move this project forward.

Sheila Hart: I support going ahead at this time in getting the pool open so that we do not lose community support and the costs of construction will continue to increase if we delay further.

Oscar Tomez: I support the continued efforts for a new community pool. A new pool would serve as a positive venue for the community that Ontario is desperately in need of.

Mary Jo Evers: No response.

Q: What one action would you propose for the board and district to improve its recreation service to the community?

Sabrina Coley: One action I would love to see is the introduction of coaching trainings or clinics. This has been on my mind for a couple of years now. I believe many people would be more willing to volunteer if they felt more confident in their ability to coach. These clinics could help new coaches get started and give current coaches fresh ideas and tools to run fun, effective practices.

Sheila Hart: Increase awareness of the many programs provided by the Rec District. I had a chance to sit down with the Rec Dept Director and was very impressed by all of the programs that our district is providing to our community and how the Rec District is working to engage older youth that may not have opportunities to gain work experience.

Oscar Tomez: Additional activities or leagues geared towards adults that would help reach more of the community. Recreational activities can benefit all individuals at any age.

Mary Jo Evers: No response.