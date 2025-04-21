Sports scoreboard

Adrian's Wyatt Thomas competes on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men's competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Baseball 

Tuesday, April 15

Burns/Crane 11, Nyssa/Adrian 0

La Grande 9, Vale 1

Friday, April 18

Union/Cove 13, Nyssa/Adrian 1

Vale 9, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2 

Vale 13, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 0

La Grande 15, Ontario 5 

La Grande 8, Ontario 4 

Softball   

Tuesday, April 15

Burns/Crane 6, Nyssa/Adrian 4 

Grant Union/Prairie City 13, Vale 9 

Friday, April 18

Vale 13, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 0

Vale 16,  Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 2

Track and Field 

Saturday, April 18 

Adrian Invitational – Adrian High School, Adrian 

Boys 

First: Adrian

Second: Idaho City

Third: Crane 

Fourth: Garden Valley

Fifth: Horseshoe Bend 

Girls: 

First: Crane

Second: Adrian

Third: Garden Valley 

Fourth: Notus 

Fifth: Idaho City

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at  [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

More from our Newsroom