Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday, April 15
Burns/Crane 11, Nyssa/Adrian 0
La Grande 9, Vale 1
Friday, April 18
Union/Cove 13, Nyssa/Adrian 1
Vale 9, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2
Vale 13, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 0
La Grande 15, Ontario 5
La Grande 8, Ontario 4
Softball
Tuesday, April 15
Burns/Crane 6, Nyssa/Adrian 4
Grant Union/Prairie City 13, Vale 9
Friday, April 18
Vale 13, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 0
Vale 16, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 2
Track and Field
Saturday, April 18
Adrian Invitational – Adrian High School, Adrian
Boys
First: Adrian
Second: Idaho City
Third: Crane
Fourth: Garden Valley
Fifth: Horseshoe Bend
Girls:
First: Crane
Second: Adrian
Third: Garden Valley
Fourth: Notus
Fifth: Idaho City
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.