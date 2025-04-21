Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday, April 15

Burns/Crane 11, Nyssa/Adrian 0

La Grande 9, Vale 1

Friday, April 18

Union/Cove 13, Nyssa/Adrian 1

Vale 9, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 2

Vale 13, Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa 0

La Grande 15, Ontario 5

La Grande 8, Ontario 4

Softball

Tuesday, April 15

Burns/Crane 6, Nyssa/Adrian 4

Grant Union/Prairie City 13, Vale 9

Friday, April 18

Vale 13, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 0

Vale 16, Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 2

Track and Field

Saturday, April 18

Adrian Invitational – Adrian High School, Adrian

Boys

First: Adrian

Second: Idaho City

Third: Crane

Fourth: Garden Valley

Fifth: Horseshoe Bend

Girls:

First: Crane

Second: Adrian

Third: Garden Valley

Fourth: Notus

Fifth: Idaho City

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.