PHOTOS: Kids by the hundreds search local parks for Easter treats

Smiles were plentiful Saturday and possibly the tummy aches would come later as children of all ages scrambled during Easter egg hunts.

Annual events were held at several locations on Saturday, April 19, for the candy-hunting masses, including in Adrian, Nyssa and Vale.

Parents helped toddlers so no basket went empty. Older kids raced each other after spying yet another colorful treasure.

When the event was done, the kids plopped onto park lawn and pawed through their collections to tally their take.

Children gather goodies found during the Easter Egg Hunt at South Park in Nyssa on Saturday, April 19. The event is put on by the Key Club, a service group at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Youngsters search for goodies during the Easter Egg Hunt at Two Rivers Park in Adrian on Saturday, April 19. The Adrian Lions Club put on the event. ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Children hunt for goodies during the Easter Egg Hunt at South Park in Nyssa on Saturday, April 19. The event is put on by the Key Club, a service group at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

