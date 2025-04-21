PHOTOS: Kids by the hundreds search local parks for Easter treats

Smiles were plentiful Saturday and possibly the tummy aches would come later as children of all ages scrambled during Easter egg hunts.
Annual events were held at several locations on Saturday, April 19, for the candy-hunting masses, including in Adrian, Nyssa and Vale.
Parents helped toddlers so no basket went empty. Older kids raced each other after spying yet another colorful treasure.
When the event was done, the kids plopped onto park lawn and pawed through their collections to tally their take.