New track, strong showing for Lopes

The Adrian High School track and field teams dominated its first high school meet on the school’s new field on Friday, April 18.

Seven teams competed at the new facility, which was built in 2023.

The Adrian boys scored 125 team points, followed by Idaho City with 106.5 and Crane, 98.

The Crane girls led with 152.5, followed by Adrian with 104.5 and Garden Valley, 56.

Here are the results:

Boys

100-meter – 1 Conor Ross, Garden Valley; 2 Treyven Bauer, Horseshoe Bend; 3 Silvestre Rico.

200-meter – 1 Ross, Garden Valley; 2 Wyatt Requa, Garden Valley; 3 Milen Bowen, Crane.

400-meter – 1 Keegan Johnston, Adrian; 2 Gavan Pearce, Garden Valley; 3 Thomas Knuteson, Garden Valley.

800-meter – 1 Isaac Manor, Idaho City; 2 Derek Faulconer, Adrian; 3 Cody Young, Idaho City.

1,500-meter – 1 Tanner Joyce, Crane; 2 Thaddius Downs, Crane; 3 Damien Olsen, Horseshoe Bend.

3,000-meter – 1 Downs, Crane; 2 Knuteson; 3 Olsen, Horseshoe Bend.

110-meter hurdles – 1 Derrick Huter, Notus; 2 Blake Taylor, Idaho City. (no third place)

300-meter hurdles – 1 Chase Franklin, Adrian; 2 Huter, Notus; 3 Taylor, Idaho City.

4×100 relay – 1 Pearce, Ross, Kaleb Willey, Requa, Garden Valley; 2 Brooks Martin, Rico, Franklin, Johnston, Adrian; 3 Huter, Mark Lungu, Cole Funke, Mason Lux, Notus.

4×400 relay – 1 Caleb Church, Lukken March, Cole Gorski, Bauer, Horseshoe Bend; 2 Vince Adams, Casse Roozeboom, Bowen, Joyce, Crane; 3 Zion Dougherty, Minor, Taylor, Caleb Elliot, Idaho City.

Shot put – 1 Michael Kaczmarek, Idaho City; 2 Martin, Adrian; 3 Rance Jordan, Adrian.

Discus – 1 Bear Doman, Crane; 2 Evan Minatel, Idaho City; 3 Mac Roeber, Idaho City.

Javelin – 1 Doman, Crane; 2 Lungu, Notus; 3 Tyler Mundlin, Adrian.

High jump – 1 Manor, Idaho City; 2 Bauer, Horseshoe Bend; 3 Zeke Bayes, Adrian.

Pole vault – 1 Roozeboom, Crane; 2 Doman, Crane; 3 Church, Horseshoe Bend.

Long jump – 1 Rico, Adrian; 2 Bauer, Horseshoe Bend; 3 Pearce, Garden Valley.

Triple jump – 1 Rico, Adrian; 2 Martin, Adrian; 3 Olsen, Horseshoe Bend.

Girls

100-meter – 1 Addy Martin, Adrian; 2 Holley Hove, Garden Valley; 3 Hallie Ziegler, Adrian.

200 – meter – 1 Martin, Adrian; 2 Kiara Rios, Adrian; 3 Hove, Garden Valley.

400-meter – 1 Rios, Adrian; 2 Makayla Barber, Idaho City.

100-meter hurdles – 1 Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane; 2 Margie Adamson, Crane; 3 Mary Plumlee, Idaho City.

300-meter hurdles – 1 Kristee Condon, Crane; 2 Plumlee, Idaho City; 3 Krissi Deleon, Four Rivers.

4×100 relay – 1 Addie West, Martin, Rios, Lydia Bayes, Adrian. (lone team)

4×400 relay – 1 Anita Peila, Kamryn Dunten, Kendal Nichols, Adamson, Crane. (lone team)

Shot put – 1 Mia Yearsley, Garden Valley; 2 Barber, Idaho City; 3 Riley Wortman, Adrian.

Discus – 1 Esther Doman, Crane; 2 Siegner, Crane; 3 Yearsley, Garden Valley.

Javelin – 1 Dunten, Crane; 2 Siegner, Crane; 3 Clara Wood, Adrian.

High jump – 1 Kendall Woodland, Notus; 2 Adamson, Crane; 3 Baylee Clelland, Notus.

Pole vault – 1 Condon, Crane; 2 Ziegler, Adrian; 3 Nichols.

Long jump – 1 Hove, Garden Valley; 2 Woodland, Notus; 3 Hailey Hove, Garden Valley.

Triple jump – 1 Woodland, Notus; 2 Clelland, Notus; 3 Mia Aragon-Andree, Notus.

An Adrian competitor aims to clear the bar in the pole vault on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian runner works for the lead in a race on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Determination shows in the face of an Adrian runner on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Junior Emma Nicholes of Adrian lands in the long jump pit on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Junior Silvestre Rico of Adrian lands in the long jump pit on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Noelia Gonzalez, an Adrian junior, clears the bar in pole vault competition on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Kiara Rios hands off to Lydia Bayes as the Adrian juniors compete in a relay on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian runners compete on Friday, April 18. Brylie Eggebeen is in lane 4, Addie West in lane 3 and Mya Osborn in lane 1. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Wyatt Thomas competes on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian junior Chase Franklin clears a hurdle in competition on Friday, April 18. The Lopes won the men’s competition in the Adrian Invitational, which featured seven teams. The women took second. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

