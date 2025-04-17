Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 17, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 6, 2025 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 7, 2025. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 7, 2025. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address to the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4850, or email to [email protected]. Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 6, 2025. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 7, 2025, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/arock

Publish Date: April 16, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, will be held at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m..

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 15, 2025, at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale, Oregon, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Published April 16 and 23, 2025.

*****

*****

*****

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.