Economic development board says yes to pharmacies

Malheur County’s economic development board approved a $250,000 loan to help Valley Family Health Care build two new pharmacies and renovate two others by next January.

Ken Hart, chief executive of Valley Family Health Care, told the Eastern Oregon Border Board on Monday, April 7, that the pharmacy expansion to preserve access to reduced prices to drug prices through a federal drug program.

The federal program allows eligible health providers to buy drugs at a discount and then bill insurance companies, Medicare, or Medicaid at market rates. Under the federal statute, the healthcare providers get to keep the money they make from the difference.

Valley Family Healthcare officials wrote that the overall goal for the $1.4 million project is to gain independence from big-chain pharmacies and build their “community-based pharmacies.”

Construction is set to begin in June, according to Hart.

The project will include two new pharmacies in Ontario and Emmett, Idaho. The Ontario pharmacy will be inside Valley Family Health Care’s Ontario Medical Clinic on Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Renovations would be made to pharmacies operating at medical clinics in Ontario and Payette.

Hart said the expansion comes amid recent nationwide pharmacy closures, particularly in rural areas. In Ontario, he said that the Bi-Mart store near the proposed location for Valley Family’s Ontario Medical Clinic was shuttered about two years ago.

Valley Family said in its application that Oregon is one of three states with the fewest retail pharmacies per capita. According to the application, 30% of the pharmacy closures in Oregon in the last 10 years have been in rural communities like Ontario.

“Pharmacy is a tough business,” Hart said. “But it is very important to us to make sure that our patients have access to pharmacies.”

Hart said the project would create 16 jobs, including pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. He said Valley Family would collaborate Treasure Valley Community College’s pharmacy tech program.

He said the project would generate more jobs in the area and improve the quality of patient care by having pharmacists at medical clinics advise patients on their prescriptions alongside their doctors.

Other funding for the pharmacy work comes from the Ford Family and the Roundhouse Foundations. The border board last year awarded a $100,000 grant for the project.

Valley Family Health Care operates eight medical and four dental clinics in Idaho and Oregon. Last year, according to the loan application, Valley Family Health Care saw 23,000 patients. The health care provider has over 250 employees, according to the application.

