Obituary from the Enterprise, April 16, 2025: Sylvia Ellis and Marvin Clark Sr.

Sylvia Marie Ellis

March 7, 1936 – March 27, 2025

Sylvia Marie Ellis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the age of 89.

Sylvia was born on March 7, 1936, in Bellflower, California, to Erling and Helen (Raver) Lund. Raised during the Great Depression, she grew into a resilient, kind, and resourceful woman who excelled academically, graduating as valedictorian from both high school and college.

Sylvia and her husband, Fred, devoted their lives to ministry, including over six years as missionaries in Pakistan, where they taught English and Bible. Sylvia also served her community, volunteering with the local food bank and helping with the annual Thanksgiving dinner in Vale, Oregon. She was known for her creativity, passion for gardening, and tireless work ethic.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Fred Ellis; children Stephen (Pattie), Timothy, David, and Daniel (Lynelle); four grandchildren, Dawn, Garret, Lauren, and Ashton; and her brother, Kenneth Lund (Carmen).

Her life was one of quiet service and devotion, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sylvia’s family takes comfort in the promise of the resurrection: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away” (Revelation 21:4).

Memorial service will held at the Vale 7th Day Adventist Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 22, with viewing at 10 a.m. There will be lunch after memorial service, and burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Vale.

*****

Marvin Clark Sr.

May 19, 1937 – April 7, 2025

Marvin Clark Sr., a husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 7, 2025, in Billings, Montana, surrounded by his children.

Marvin was born on May 19, 1937, in Julesberg, Colorado. Before his first birthday, his family relocated to Little Valley, Oregon, where he spent his formative years. He settled in Prairie City, Oregon, with his first wife and welcomed his daughter, Ruby.

Following a divorce, Marvin later met and married Sandra Mayo, in Vale, Oregon. Together, they built a life and raised their three children – Angela, Sheila, and Marvin Jr. After Sandra’s passing in 2016, Marvin moved to Colstrip, Montana, where he spent his final years living with his daughter, Angela.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Luverne E. Clark and Ruby Faye (Lammers); his brother-in-law, Bill Barna; his granddaughter, McKayla Siddoway; and his wife of 50 years, Sandra (Mayo) Clark.

He is survived by his sisters, Faye Barna and Violet Williams; his brother, Delvin Clark; and his children and grandchildren: daughter Ruby Clark and her four sons Jeremy, Kasey, Darick, and Jake; daughter Angela McCulloch, her husband Rick McCulloch, and Angela’s sons Cody Hackett and Casey Hackett; daughter Sheila Siddoway and her children David Siddoway, Craig Siddoway, Darla Baxter, and Christopher Siddoway; son Marvin Clark Jr. and his wife Gena Clark, along with their children Daishel Witcraft, Dustin Clark, Delainee Clark, and Danica “Tracy” Clark.

Marvin is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life at a date to be determined.

*****

