Nyssa News: FFA honors longtime volunteer Holmes

Nyssa FFA held their annual banquet on April 8 at Nyssa High School – not only as a fundraiser for the chapter, but also an opportunity to celebrate accomplishments and recognize the senior members.

A special recognition at the event was the conferring of Honorary Chapter Degree to Bob Holmes. According to the FFA website, this award “recognizes individuals such as farmers, school officials, and business people who have made outstanding contributions to the chapter and the advancement of agricultural education.”

Bob has a long association with the Nyssa chapter, starting with his own involvement while a student at Nyssa High School, where he held various offices including chapter president in 1972. As an FFA alum, Bob continues his involvement by donating food for the annual banquet.

This year’s meal – tri-tip, pulled pork, potatoes, Caesar salad and dessert – was prepared by Chris Carlton and the Nyssa High School culinary class, and served by FFA members. Silent and live auctions gave attendees the opportunity to bid on a variety of donated items.

• Serve Day is coming to the area on Saturday, April 26. Several projects have been lined up for Nyssa, with volunteers needed. Projects include painting the building at Lions Park and yard cleanups.

To volunteer, visit www.ServeDay.info and complete the form. There will be a breakfast for volunteers prior to starting the projects. There is also a form to donate funds or materials for those who would like to support Serve Day activities that way.

• The Nyssa Library holds a craft day on Fridays from 1-3 p.m. The April 18 craft is “Spring Flowers” and on April 25 you can learn to build a paper airplane.

The library recently finished the outside updates by painting the pink pillars to match the rest of the exterior. It looks great!

Also, a new ballot box has been installed at its former location on the west side of the building. Starting April 15, the library is collection “kid friendly” foods to be donated to the Nyssa Community Food Pantry. By “kid friendly” think of items like peanut butter and jam, ramen noodles, soup, crackers, tuna and pop-tarts. The Nyssa Library is located at the corner of 4th and Main Street.

• A special Senior Center Bingo takes place Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The cost is 5 cents per card per game. The center is located at 316 Good Avenue.

• It’s asparagus time! Fresh asparagus is available on Friday and Saturday at the corner of 4th and Main Streets.

