Coming Up: Vale Lions get ready for Easter hunt

The Vale Lions Club will once again load Wadleigh Park up with Easter eggs for the annual hunt, set for Saturday, April 19. The fun starts at 1 p.m., with children hunting in areas by age group.

The Easter Bunny and Lions Lion will be on hand for photos with the kids. Anyone interested in donating can call 541-709-5870.

Here’s a look at some other events coming up in the area:

FLING: A Spring Fling is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Ontario High School football field parking lot will raise money for OHS Senior Parents group, which puts on a graduation party for the senior class. There will be 30 vendors of crafts, food, arts, candles, clothes and more. The event is free. There also will be a raffle for a 2010 Chevy Malibu, at $10 a ticket, at noon. Call Steve Dominguez for raffle tickets, 208-337-8410.

EASTER PARTY: Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario is holding an EASTERavaganza, a community party, on Saturday, April 19. There will be vendors, activities for kids, music and food trucks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CASA: The local volunteer group that advocates for children in foster care in the area will hold its annual fundraiser – a cornhole tournament – at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Friday, April 18, at 5 p.m. The event raises money for the county’s court-appointed special advocates – CASA – and also features a chili cook-off, a DJ, dancing, food and a bar.

Cassandra McElravy, a program manager with Malheur County CASA, said registration for the cornhole tournament is $50 for teams of two. The top prize is $250, with $150 and $50 for second and third. For more information, call McElravy at 208-405-9069 or email [email protected].

SERVING: The Vale Community Coalition is lining up volunteers for Serve Day. The Vale event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26, starting in Wadleigh Park. Individuals and youth groups will help with weeding, painting, picking up trash and other spring cleanup chores. Visit www.serveday.info to get involved.

