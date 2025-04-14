Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday, April 8

Enterprise/Joseph 11, Nyssa/Adrian 1

Wednesday, April 9

Burns/Crane 4, Vale 1

Friday, April 11

Ontario 11, Nyssa 1

Vale 10, Grant Union/Prairie City 2

Vale 19, Grant Union/Prairie City 12

Softball

Tuesday, April 8

Nyssa/Adrian 13, Enterprise/Joseph 8

Thursday, April 10

Vale 11, Burns 0

Track and Field

Saturday, April 12

La Grande Invitational – La Grande High School, La Grande

Boys

First: La Grande

Second: Nyssa

Third: Adrian

Fourth: Enterprise

Fifth: Imbler

Girls:

First: La Grande

Second: Imbler

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Elgin

Fifth: Heppner

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.