Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday, April 8
Enterprise/Joseph 11, Nyssa/Adrian 1
Wednesday, April 9
Burns/Crane 4, Vale 1
Friday, April 11
Ontario 11, Nyssa 1
Vale 10, Grant Union/Prairie City 2
Vale 19, Grant Union/Prairie City 12
Softball
Tuesday, April 8
Nyssa/Adrian 13, Enterprise/Joseph 8
Thursday, April 10
Vale 11, Burns 0
Track and Field
Saturday, April 12
La Grande Invitational – La Grande High School, La Grande
Boys
First: La Grande
Second: Nyssa
Third: Adrian
Fourth: Enterprise
Fifth: Imbler
Girls:
First: La Grande
Second: Imbler
Third: Nyssa
Fourth: Elgin
Fifth: Heppner
