Sports scoreboard

Vale sophomore Tate Cook leads off from second base during a doubleheader against Grant Union on Friday, April 11, at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Baseball 

Tuesday, April 8

Enterprise/Joseph 11, Nyssa/Adrian 1 

Wednesday, April 9

Burns/Crane 4, Vale 1

Friday, April 11

Ontario 11, Nyssa 1 

Vale 10, Grant Union/Prairie City 2 

Vale 19, Grant Union/Prairie City 12

Softball   

Tuesday, April 8

Nyssa/Adrian 13, Enterprise/Joseph 8 

Thursday, April 10 

Vale 11, Burns 0

Track and Field 

Saturday, April 12 

La Grande Invitational – La Grande High School, La Grande 

Boys 

First: La Grande 

Second: Nyssa 

Third: Adrian 

Fourth: Enterprise 

Fifth: Imbler 

Girls: 

First: La Grande 

Second: Imbler 

Third: Nyssa 

Fourth: Elgin

Fifth: Heppner

