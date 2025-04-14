PHOTOS: Vale baseball team sweeps doubleheader

Vale High School’s baseball team collected a pair of wins on Friday, April 11, in a doubleheader against Grant Union.

In front of a hometown crowd, the Vikings defeated the Prospectors 10-2 in the first game and 19-12 in the second.

Friday’s wins put Vale at 5-6 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The Vikings hit the road on Tuesday, April 15, to face La Grande (4-7) for a non-league game.

Vale senior Brooks Aldred tosses the ball back to the infield after shagging a fly ball during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player and coach in between innings on Friday, April 11, during the team’s doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player dives back to the bag during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader against Grant Union at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale freshman Peyton Hood gets set to catch a pop-up during a Friday, April 11 doubleheader at home against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player takes a cut at a pitch during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader against Grant Union at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player looks at a pitch during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader against Grant Union at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Peyton Hood gets caught in a pickle on Friday, April 11, during the Vikings doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale freshman Cal Johnson comes around to score during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader against Grant Union as his teammate Thomas Rodriguez comes to the plate. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale baseball players during a timeout on the mound during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader against Grant Union at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Grant Union senior Syrus Workman attempts to tag Vale’s Peyton Hood during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball coach confers with the umpire during a doubleheader against Grant Union on Friday, April 11, at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Cal Johnson (7) digs in for second base on Friday, April 11, as Grant Union first baseman Zeke Rookstool gets set to field the ball during the Vikings doubleheader against the Prospectors. Vale won the first game 10-2 and the second 19-12. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player stands at second base on Friday, April 11, during a doubleheader at home against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Grant Union senior Lukas Blood runs to second base on Friday, April 11, during the Vikings doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale freshman Cal Johnson runs to first base on Friday, April 11, during the Vikings doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)





A pair of Vale baseball players confer on the mound on Friday, April 11, during the Vikings doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale sophomore Tate Cook leads off from second base during a doubleheader against Grant Union on Friday, April 11, at home. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale baseball player runs down a fly ball on Friday, April 11, during the Vikings doubleheader against Grant Union. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Grant Union junior Kingdon Kirby steps up to the plate against Vale during a Friday, April 11, doubleheader at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



