Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 10, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Ontario Library District, Malheur, State of Oregon , to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at the Ontario Community Library 388 S.W. 2nd Ave Ontario, Oregon. The meeting will take place on April 10 at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 10 at the Ontario Community Library 388 S.W. 2nd Ave , Ontario, Oregon , between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Published April 2 and April 9, 2025.

