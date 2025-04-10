Merkley town hall slated Sunday at Four Rivers Cultural Center

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will host a town hall on Sunday, April 13, at Four Rivers Cultural Center at 4 p.m.

The Sunday town hall meeting will be Merkley’s fifth event in a string, according to a Friday, April 4 press release.

Merkley’s last visit to Malheur County was at the Vale Senior Citizen Center in May 2024.

According to the press release, the town hall meetings allow him to hear from constituents and help shape ideas for bills and policies.

“These direct community conversations also provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view and open folks up to new perspectives—essential to healing divisions and moving our state forward together,” he said.

People have been turning out in record-breaking numbers to Merkley’s town halls this year, according to the press release.

The press release noted that Four Rivers Cultural Center might reach capacity.

