Obituary from the Enterprise, April 9, 2025: Larry Daniel Stills

Larry Daniel Stills

Sept 12, 1944 – April 5, 2025

Larry Daniel Stills went home to his Heavenly Father on April 5, 2025 at Ashley Manor in Payette, Idaho. Services will be held at Vale LDS Chapel on April 11, 2025. Graveside service will be at Rosedale Cemetary in Payette under Haren-Wood Funeral Home.

Larry was born in LaGrande, Oregon to Leo Daniel Stills and Charlana Maye (Fisher) Stills. His family moved from LaGrande to Ontario, OR when Larry was six years old.

He was working for the Forest Service in California in the summer months. He worked at Ore-Ida Foods in Ontario in the winter months. This is where he met his wife (of 58 years) Shirley Parkhurst. They were married June 10, 1966. They went to California where he fought fires. Winter came so they moved back to Ontario where both worked at Ore-Ida Foods until they moved to Moscow, Idaho for school. He went to the University of Idaho and also worked on the Farm of U of I. They found a small farm in Troy, Idaho where they lived ten years.

Both children were born in Moscow, Idaho (Leon D. Stills and Koren V. Stills) They moved back to Ontario where he worked on his father-in-law’s farm until he got a job at Amalgamated Sugar Co. where he worked 15 years.

After he retired, he worked three years at the Boise Temple, until he went on a service mission for the LDS Church in Jacksonville, Florida with his wife as a companion.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Lois Diane Parkhurst, four brother-in-law’s; Frank Gardner, Marion Hall, Ralph Parkhurst, and William Parkhurst.

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Parkhurst) Stills, son Leon Stills, daughter Koren Stills, two granddaughters Jasmine Stills and Morgan Stills, two great-granddaughters, Kyra and Abbi Stills, great-grandson Lucas Soto, and his sister Joyce (Bob) Charlton of Middleton, Idaho.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Ashley Manor and the Horizon Hospice nurses for their compassion and care.

