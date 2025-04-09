Nyssa News: Yard sale, softball event coming up

It’s a busy month in Nyssa with Senior Center events and JJ’s Memorial Fundraiser.

The Nyssa Senior Center will hold a yard sale Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are lots of great bargains in the yard sale room.

A special bingo day will be held on Saturday, April 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Just 5 cents per card per game and a rollicking good time!

• JJ’s Memorial Fundraiser, in memory of Nyssa Reserve Cpl. Joseph “J.J.” Johnson, will be held on Tuesday, April 15, at JJ’s Park (North Park at Locust Avenue and North 4th Street).

This is a family and friends event with everyone invited to come out and enjoy food, music, silent auction and a “Friends vs. Friends” softball game.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the J.J. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Two scholarships have been established for students graduating from Nyssa High School. One scholarship is for a student planning to enter the criminal justice field and one for a student planning to go into the mental health field.

In addition, a scholarship fund has been established for a Treasure Valley Police Department to obtain Clear Armor Safety equipment: front windshield, driver’s side door and driver’s side window.

Cpl. Johnson died April 15, 2023, in the line of duty serving the Nyssa community. In addition to his five years as a reserve officer, he served with the Oregon Department of Corrections for 15 years and with TFP Therapeutic Services as a training coordinator and mental health counselor for six years.

To make a donation for the silent auction, call 541-212-3259.

• Great news for area gardeners – garden centers are open! Nyssa Mercantile’s Garden Center, located on Good Avenue across from the Oregon Trail Museum, the greenhouse at M&W Markets has been rebuilt, and Ashby’s Greenhouse on Thunderegg Boulevard north of town are all open!

• As you start garden cleanup, note that the City of Nyssa has changed their burn days. Instead of specific days, residents are allowed to burn yard debris only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Burn piles need to be managed for size and containment, no bonfires. Remember to mind the burn pile and have water available. Watch the weather; do not burn on windy days.

The burn days policy will be in effect until a county wide burn ban is declared or other conditions arise.

