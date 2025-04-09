Coming Up: Politics on menu as history group meets

HISTORY: Former state Sen. Lynn Findley will be the speaker at the Thursday, April 10, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. The meeting will be at the Vale Senior and Community Center, and starts at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $15, and the menu includes a baked potato bar, chili and dessert.

Findley, a Vale native, will speak about politics in Oregon and the impact of changes over the years on rural parts of the state.

RIDE ’EM: Barrel racers and bull riders will compete Saturday, April 12, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario. Gates open at 5 p.m., with junior competition at 6 p.m. and the main event – the Malheur Madness Bulls N Barrels competition – begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the event. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12, and free for those under 5.

SPRING: The Malheur County Fairgrounds will hold a spring show Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, in the commercial building. Hours are 11 to 6 p.m. Vendors can contact 541-889-3431 for more information.

TOWN HALL: U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will host a town hall in Ontario on Sunday, April 13, at Four Rivers Cultural Center at 4 p.m. A capacity crowd is expected because of intense interest in federal matters ranging from immigration to tariffs. Merkley’s visit is part of a string of town halls in eastern Oregon.

MEMORIAL: The annual softball game to honor the late Cpl. Joe Johnson is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, in Nyssa. The event will be at the park named for Johnson, who was killed on duty that date in 2023. The game is a fundraiser that helps students prepare for careers in criminal justice or health fields, and also raises money for protective gear for responder vehicles. For more information or to donate, call 541-212-3259 or email [email protected].

CORNHOLE: Malheur County CASA will hold a cornhole tourney, with a chili feed and dance music, on April 18 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario. The fun starts at 5 p.m. To register for the cornhole competition, contact Cassandra McElravy at 208-405-9069 or email [email protected].

MEETINGS:

Thursday, April 10

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale.

Monday, April 14

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 2 p.m., Cemetery office.

Tuesday, April 15

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board meeting, 3 p.m., Pioneer Place Assisted Living, 1060 D St. W., Vale.