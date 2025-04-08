PHOTOS: Vale boys take title at Wayne Invitational track meet

The Vale boys track team topped the competition at the Wayne Invitational track meet on Friday, April 4.

The annual meet, hosted at Vale High School, featured ten teams from across eastern Oregon. The Vale squad put up 165 team points. Burns narrowly edged out Nyssa, 106 to 105.5, for second place, while Baker and Adrian rounded out the top five teams, notching 75 and 69 team points for third and fourth.

The other two Malheur County teams, Harper and Ontario, scored 52 and 47.5 team points for sixth and seventh place. Crane and Powder Valley placed eighth and ninth, scoring 19 and 6 points, respectively.

Adrian’s Isaiah Bayes on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A pair of Ontario High School track competitors during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Adrian High School’s Derek Faulkner hurls a javelin during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

An Ontario High School long jumper during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

A Nyssa High School track competitor leaps over a hurdle during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa High School pole vaulter during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Vale’s Jake Devos during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale and Ontario High School relay teams during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Adrian’s Colten Bayes competes in the triple jump on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Trey Bayes (left) watches a video of his javelin throw with track coach Reagan Shira on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Isaiah DeLeon on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet in Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Adrian High School track competitor leaps over a hurdle during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Takoda Olvera, right, on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian High School’s Rance Jordan sets to hurl a shot put during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

An Ontario High School javelin thrower during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

An Ontario High School competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa High School long jumper during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Nyssa’s Tyler Young on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School high jump competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Adrian’s Zeke Bayes competes at the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale High School javelin thrower during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

An Ontario High School long jumper during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Vale’s LJ Jacobs competes in the high jump on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. The Vale boys and girls track teams finished first overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School track competitor gains ground on Burns opponents during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Keegan Johnston on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa High School high jump competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.