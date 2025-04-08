PHOTOS: Malheur County girls shine at Vale track meet

Malheur County girls track athletes showcased their skills on Friday, April 4, at the annual Wayne Invitational in Vale.

The competition saw a strong showing from Vale, Nyssa, Ontario, Adrian, Harper, and Jordan Valley girls track teams.

The Vale squad led the way with over 180 team points, second-place Baker finished with 91, and Ontario, who took third, ended the day with 75.

Nyssa followed with 65, Adrian posted 31, and Harper and Jordan Valley rounded out the field with 23 and 3 team points.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

An Ontario High School long jump competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

A Harper Charter School girls track competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Adrian’s Brooklyn Shivers during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).



An Ontario High School girls track competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Gubser Rylee on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. The Vale boys and girls track teams finished first overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)e)

An Ontario High School girls track competitor gains ground on a Crane opponent during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A pair of Ontario High School girls track competitors during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Vale’s Addie Saunders and a Burns competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Vale’s Avery Knapp hurls a shot put on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. Vale boys and girls track teams finished first overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Competitors from Harper, Ontario and Nyssa High Schools during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa and Ontario High School competitors during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

A Nyssa High School discus thrower during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

Vale’s Grace Russel on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. The Vale boys and girls track teams finished first overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale High School’s Addie Saunders (left) during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Competitors from Vale High School leap over hurdles during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario, Nyssa and Vale High School competitors during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

An Ontario High School girls competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School girls track competitor gains ground on a Powder Valley opponent during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School girls competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Jasmine Pascacio on Friday, April 4, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Competitors from Harper, Ontario and Nyssa High Schools during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa High School competitor during the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 4, at Vale High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise).

