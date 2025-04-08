Ontario School Board gives Albisu an ‘A’

The Ontario School Board again believes the district’s superintendent has been nearly perfect in carrying out her duties over the last year.

In a seven-page board evaluation, Nikki Albisu, superintendent of the Ontario School District, received a nearly flawless score.

In an evaluation document released to the Enterprise, the members said Albisu’s performance had been “accomplished” across seven standards, including “visionary district leadership,” “ethics and professional norms,” and “effective financial management.” “Accomplished is the highest ranking, according to the board’s workbook, which was provided by the Oregon School Board Association.

The board evaluated Albisu in an executive, or closed session, on Feb. 24 and approved its evaluation later that evening during its regular session. Board members were sent individual workbooks to fill out beforehand, according to records shared with the Enterprise.

However, none of the board members filled out their workbooks or kept individual notes, according to district officials. The meeting secretary transcribed individual comments made during the public session into a single board workbook. None of the comments were made during a public session.

Albisu chose to have the evaluation closed to the public.

State law allows a public body to meet privately in an executive session – where the public is barred, and reporters are instructed not to report on the proceedings – only in certain narrowly defined circumstances. An employment evaluation is one such circumstance.

As it did last year, the board gave Albisu a three out of four for “communication and community relations,” the lone standard for which Albisu did not receive a perfect score.

Bret Uptmor, board chair, said during the closed session that compared to last year, there is “intention” in Albisu’s communication. He noted that Albisu’s messages go to staff, the community, and parents.

“There is constant transparency,” he said, “especially on the website.” It has made it a smoother year for her.”

A board member, Matt Stringer, also said during the private session that despite the criticism surrounding transparency Albisu received last year, her “visibility” at community events has improved.

However, because Albisu is “modest,” she “hides” at some of those events, according to Blanca Rodriguez, a school board member, during the closed meeting. Rodriguez said Albisu’s modesty is due to her not wanting to make those events about her.

Uptmor said he sometimes hears she was not at an event, only to find out later that she was.

Mike Blackaby, a board member, suggested during the closed session that Albisu could have the host of an event introduce her to make it known she is there.

Rodriguez said Albisu should try to attend events with different groups in the community.

Uptmor noted that the district could use its advertising budget to get stories out about “student success.”

Last year, the board was critical of Albisu’s relationship with the press and said it needed to improve. Since Albisu’s evaluation the previous year, district administrators have generally not responded to inquiries from the Enterprise about school matters.

The board didn’t act after its evaluation on adjusting Albisu’s pay. In 2024, the district extended Albisu’s contract through June 2027, bumping her salary to $170,346.

Albisu was named interim superintendent in 2012 and was appointed permanently a year later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Ontario School Board gives Albisu a near-perfect evaluation

Ontario officials balk, stall on school superintendent’s evaluation records

State advises Ontario School Board to get public records training

Ontario board bumps Albisu pay, benefits

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.