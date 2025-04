Vale track teams win on home turf

The Vale boys and girls track and field teams took first place at the Wayne Invitational track meet on Friday, April 4.

Ten teams competed at the annual meet held at Vale High School.

The Vale girls squad scored over 180 team points, while the Vikings boys put up 165.

The Burns boys and Baker girls took second with 106 and 91 respective team points while the Nyssa boys and Ontario girls finished third, scoring over 105 and 75 team points apiece.

Following are the results:

Girls

100-meter –1 Claire Johnson, Vale; 2 Addy Martin, Adrian; 3 Isabella Chiara, Ontario.

200-meter – 1 Chiara, Vale; 2 Jesly Meza Aviles, Vale; 3 Kiara Rios, Adrian.

400-meter – 1 Jazmin Pascacio, Nyssa; 2 Rios, Adrian; 3 Johnson, Vale.

800-meter – 1 Addie Saunders, Vale; 2 Margie Adamson, Crane; 3 Addie Robbins

1500-meter –1 Saunders, Vale; 2 Pascacio, Nyssa; 3 Robbins, Burns.

3000-meter – 1 Greta Chamberlain, Vale; 2 Sarahi Avalos, Nyssa; 3 Elizabeth Fritts, Vale.

100-meter hurdles – 1 Bella Johnson, Vale; 2 Brynlee Hartley, Vale; 3 Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane.

300-meter hurdles – 1 Johnson, Vale; Oakley Christensen, Harper; Makayla Officer, Vale.

4×100 relay – 1 Elli Jacobs, Kaylynn Brandon, Anna Jacobs and Johnson, Vale; 2 Jacki Herrera, Chiara, Lynda Trejo and Aviles, Ontario. 3 Addie West, Addie Martin, Rios and Lydia Bayes, Adrian.

4×400 relay – 1 Brandon, Saunders, Claire, and Bella Johnson, Vale; 2 Camryn Volle, Robbins, Akylah Kaino and Ariah Miller, Burns; 3 Herrera, Aviles, Celeste and Lynda Trejo, Ontario.

Shot put – 1 Kate Norton, Baker; 2 Caitlyn Horrell, Burns; 3 Chloe Johns, Nyssa.

Discus – 1 Horrell, Burns; 2 Johns; 3 Norton, Baker.

Javelin – 1 Norton, Baker; 2 Peyton Bates, Vale; 3 Gracie Spike, Baker.

High jump – 1 Sky Nesser, Powder Valley; 2 Kyla Richardson, Powder Valley; 3 Kaino, Burns.

Pole vault – 1Hartley, Vale; 2 Sofia Kaaen, Baker; 3 Kristee Condon, Crane.

Long jump – 1 Kaino, Burns; 2 Officer; 3 Lyndi Bingham, Powder Valley.

Triple jump – 1 Brandon, Vale; 2 Holly Rodriguez, Harper; 3 Karlee Crane, Vale.

Boys

100-meter –1 Alex Nunez, Ontario; 2 Carsen Volle, Burns; 3 Jake Devos, Vale.

200-meter –1Volle, Burns; 2 Nunez, Ontario; 3 Madoxx Martinez, Harper.

400-meter –1 Martinez, Harper; 2 Bannock Lamb, Vale; 3 Lucian Miller, Burns.

800-meter race –1 Richard Joyce, Harper; 2 Diego Trinidad, Nyssa; 3 Brady Jacobs, Vale.

1,500-meter –1 Duncan Fritts, Vale; 2 Trinidad, Nyssa; 3 Joyce, Harper.

3,000-meter –1 Fritts, Vale; 2 Daniel Brown, Crane; 3 Thaddius Downs, Crane.

110-meter hurdles –1 Volle, Burns; 2 Parker Singhose, Burns; 3 Colten Bayes.

300-meter hurdles –1Kase Schaffeld, Vale; 2 Troy Dayton, Vale; 3 Trenton Braese, Vale.

4×100 relay –1 Collin Mulvany, Lamb, Schaffeld and Devos, Vale; 2 Kobe Monroe, Nunez, Kyler Ramos and Broscoe Womack, Ontario; 3 Singhose, Canon Winn, Tyson Ballard and Kale Cornell, Burns.

4×400 relay –1 Singhose, Miller, Volle and Winn, Burns; 2 Martinez, Joyce, Sam Jensen, and Kade Spelman; 3 Colten, Trey and Zeke Bayes, and Rance Jordan, Adrian.

Shot put –1 Devos, Vale; 2 Schaffeld, Vale; 3 McBride, Vale.

Discus –1 Devos, Vale; 2 McBride, Vale; 3 Quin Wellman, Baker.

Javelin –1 Schaffeld, Vale; 2 Brayden Draper, Nyssa; 3 Jayce Wright, Burns.

High jump –1Tyson Ballard, Burns; 2 Joseph Warbis, Baker; 3 Gabriel McBride, Baker.

Pole vault –1 Draper, Nyssa; 2 Brandon Stewart, Vale; 3 Canon Winn, Burns.

Long jump –1 Silvestre Rico, Adrian; 2 Isaac Walker, Nyssa; 3 Kane Hellberg, Baker.

Triple jump –1 Colten Bayes, Adrian; 2 Walker, Nyssa; 3 Hellberg.

