Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Thursday, April 3

Baker/Powder Valley 6, Vale 1

Friday, April 4

Ontario 14, Nyssa/Adrian 1

Nyssa/Adrian 7, McCall 6

Softball

Tuesday, March 25

Vale 14, Ontario 1

Junction City 8, Nyssa/Adrian 4

Union/Cove 6, Nyssa/Adrian 5

Tuesday, April 1

Nyssa/Adrian 10, Ontario 2

Thursday, April 3

Vale 11, Grant Union/Prairie City 4

Burns/Crane 10, Ontario 9

Friday, April 4

Nyssa/Adrian 18, West Jefferson 6

