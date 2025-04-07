Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Thursday, April 3
Baker/Powder Valley 6, Vale 1
Friday, April 4
Ontario 14, Nyssa/Adrian 1
Nyssa/Adrian 7, McCall 6
Softball
Tuesday, March 25
Vale 14, Ontario 1
Junction City 8, Nyssa/Adrian 4
Union/Cove 6, Nyssa/Adrian 5
Softball
Tuesday, April 1
Nyssa/Adrian 10, Ontario 2
Thursday, April 3
Vale 11, Grant Union/Prairie City 4
Burns/Crane 10, Ontario 9
Friday, April 4
Nyssa/Adrian 18, West Jefferson 6
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
BUY QUALITY – SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.