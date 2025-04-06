From Florence to Baker City, Oregonians join ‘Hands Off’ protests

Communities from border to border in Oregon joined in protests Saturday, April 5, in a remarkable showing of opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

In the coastal town of Florence, a handful of protesters waved signs at passing motorists. One sign read, “Alienating Allies Pleases Putin.”

In Portland, thousands gathered and marched in downtown in a traffic-stopping show of opposition.

Here is a roundup of some of the reporting and photography Saturday from media organizations around Oregon.

GRANTS PASS

Scott Stoddard of the Grants Pass Daily Courier reported, “People who have lived here 50 years are telling me this is the biggest protest they’ve ever seen in Grants Pass.”

Dave Wurch waves a Trump hat in front of protesters during the Hands Off protest Saturday, April 5, at the Josephine County Courthouse in Grants Pass, where hundreds of people lined Sixth Street to protest against the Trump administration. (JULIE ANDERSON/Grants Pass Daily Courier)

PORTLAND

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported: “Everybody look to your left!” she shouted through a bullhorn. “See how long this march is?”

And she had a point: The column of demonstrators stretched west down the bridge on-ramp onto Southwest Naito Parkway and continued down Naito towards the Japanese American Historical Plaza.

The crowd of thousands — the majority of whom bore signs protesting the Trump administration and the actions of Elon Musk — were gathered in downtown Portland to protest a slew of recent actions by the presidential administration.

Downtown Portland’s “Hands Off!” protest was one of many throughout the state and across the nation as demonstrators voiced their opposition to the Trump administration firing thousands of federal employees, implementing sweeping tariffs and moving to roll back environmental regulations, among other issues.

It closed the Morrison Bridge to traffic for about an hour as well as some surrounding streets. And as anticipated by Portland police, it stayed peaceful — with the exception of a single arrest when a woman allegedly vandalized a Portland Fire & Rescue vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 1st Avenue and Ash Street.

Portland police spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen identified her as 47-year-old Amber Reid and said that she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

“That was the only issue that we’re aware of,” he said. “Participants were very collaborative and let us know the march route. Uniformed officers were able to block traffic to ensure public safety for everyone.”

A little more than an hour before the march over the bridge, Francy Thompson, 74, was talking to another protester and her kids. She reached down and gave one of the children a low-five.

Thousands of people participated in Portland’s branch of the nationwide Hands Off protest against Trump’s policies. (THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE photo)

CENTRAL OREGON

Central Oregon Daily in Bend reported: “Hundreds of people took part in rallies across Central Oregon Saturday as part of a nationwide “Hands Off” protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. About 400 people took part in Sisters and Redmond while another 100 protested in Prineville. Events were also held in Madras and La Pine, with one more set for downtown Bend.”

EUGENE

The Register-Guard reported: “Crowds in Eugene began gathering well ahead of the event’s scheduled start time, with more than 1,000 people holding up signs, chanting and taking up stations outside of city hall, with more crowds gathering up and down Coburg Road and on the bridge above.”

BAKER CITY

The Baker City Herald reported: “Main Street in downtown Baker City served as a political dividing line as well as a thoroughfare on Saturday afternoon as about 150 people gathered on the east side of the street, centered on Court Plaza, to protest the Trump administration…..On the west side of Main Street, about 50 people congregated for a counter-protest, with signs including “Baker County Loves President Trump” and “Tesla Lives Matter.”

MADRAS

Oregon Capital Chronicle reported: At least 125 people flocked to the busy intersection of U.S. routes 26 and 97 in Madras on Saturday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s cuts to federal programs and other policies.

“The protest, the largest demonstration many attendees can recall in Madras, was part of a nationwide day of “Hands Off” demonstrations, which organizers described as peaceful protests meant to get Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to stop firing federal workers, slashing funding for government grants and programs and sharing Americans’ personal data with Musk’s employees at the Department of Government Efficiency.

About 125 people gathered at the intersection of U.S. Highways 26 and 97 in Madras to protest the Trump administration on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (JULIA SHUMWAY/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

KLAMATH FALLS

The Klamath Falls Herald and News reported: Southern Oregonians had a message for the White House this weekend: “We fight for democracy.”

In the Republican stronghold of Klamath County, an estimated 400 residents gathered in protest on all sides of a busy intersection in Klamath Falls.

Veterans, educators, healthcare providers, students and senior citizens were among the crowd, unified in protest of the current administration led by President Donald Trump and senior advisor Elon Musk.

The local “Hands Off!” protest was one of many nationwide Saturday morning, organized in congruence with the April 5 national day of action.

Klamath Falls organizer Sara Garcia said that 97 people had signed up online prior to the start of the event.

“The majority were veterans,” Garcia said.

Klamath County is home to the highest veteran and active military population per capita in the country, 13% in total.

The headcount quadrupled expectations within the first hour of the rally, with supporters from Klamath County Democrats, Klamath County Democratic Socialism Association and nonprofits from the area.

The scene was a barrage of drivers honking their horns in support and patriotic chants of “U.S.A.” from crowds on every corner.

Citizens of all ages and backgrounds shared statements that, as Garcia said, “underscore the real-life consequences” of the administration’s policies and executive orders.

“Our communities are fighting back,” Garcia said. “Participants called on Trump and Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that Klamath Falls relies on.”

A sign presented at the Klamath Falls “Hands Off!” rally Saturday, April 5, reads, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” (HERALD AND NEWS photo)

Protesters participate in the “Hands Off!” rally in Klamath Falls on Saturday, April 5. (HERALD AND NEWS photo)

SALEM

From Salem Reporter: Thousands of protesters, many holding colorful signs airing a variety of grievances, lined Northeast Center Street in downtown Salem on Saturday, April 5, to protest President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

Protesters spilled into the surrounding streets and parks, but the main group of protesters was concentrated along Center Street in front of the Capitol, where protesters banged pots and pans, blew horns and chanted into megaphones.

Many waved pride, Ukrainian and upside-down American flags.

The constant honking from passing vehicles created a raucous scene and many drivers on Center Street raised their fists and waved at protesters.

Protesters gather in front of the Capitol on Saturday, April 5, as part of the “Hands Off” demonstration. Several thousand attended the Salem event. (JOE SIESS/Salem Reporter)

A protester raises a sign that said, “Everyone is welcome here,” on Northeast Center Street at the “Hands Off” protest against President Donald Trump’s administration in Salem on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Alan Cohen/Salem Reporter)

ASHLAND

The Ashland.news reported: Saturday morning’s 300 or so protestors on Ashland Plaza were uniform in their objections to everything Donald Trump has done since his return to office, as well as the actions of Elon Musk, adding Ashland voices to a nationwide chorus declaring “Hands Off” a wide range of government programs threatened with cuts, as well as democracy itself.

Amidst chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “The people, united, will never be defeated,” the crowd gathered along North Main Street where passing cars honked their support.

The predominantly older crowd identified concerns about prospective cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid as among their chief concerns.

Kay Hagen, 65, said she joined the rally “because I feel like I have to do something. This is wrong. This is not the country I was raised in. This is not OK.

“I think first about Social Security. I worked my hard my whole life to get Social Security. I am finally even able to collect and it’s my money and he has no right to take my money,” Hagen said. “This is a country that is supposed to be equal for everyone and he’s taking that away.”

A woman who asked to identified only as Mimi mentioned attacks across the spectrum and the overall impact on democracy.

“Because we’re losing it,” she said. “We’re rolling back civil rights and Johnson-era protections. Attacking trans people for just existing in America. Women have lost rights, bodily autonomy and health care. Gay marriage, interracial marriage, attacking education. Trying to go back to the Jim Crow era.”

Linda Graham (left) and Susannah Graven chant during the Hands Off protest at Hawthorne Park in Medford on Saturday, April 5, where an estimated 2,000 people showed up to protest against the Trump administration. (JULIE ANDERSON/ Grants Pass Daily Courier)

A crowd gathers with signs in downtown Hillsboro on Saturday, April 5, participating in one of many “Hands Off” demonstrations around Oregon. Organizers estimated 1,000 people attended in Hillsboro. (CHAS HUNDLEY/News in the Grove)

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, exhorts the crowd in downtown Hillsboro on Saturday, April 5, participating in one of many “Hands Off” demonstrations around Oregon. Organizers estimated 1,000 people attended in Hillsboro. (CHAS HUNDLEY/News in the Grove)