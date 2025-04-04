Nyssa to honor fallen officer in annual JJ Memorial softball fundraiser

An annual softball game to honor a fallen Nyssa police officer and raise scholarship money for local students is set for Tuesday, April 15.

The annual JJ Memorial Softball Fundraiser kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Corporal Joe Johnson Memorial Park in downtown Nyssa.

The event marks the second anniversary of the date that Johnson, known as JJ, was shot dead in his patrol car after being dispatched to call.

Nyssa officials and residents were joined by police from across the state in an outpouring of grief over Johnson’s death.

However, Nyssa city manager and fellow reserve officer Jim Maret said last year’s softball game was not a “sad event.”

Johnson’s widow, Linda, concurred.

“It’s a good fun time to make a crappy day a happy day,” she said.

Last year’s event drew about 200 people and raised more than $5,000 for first responder training.

According to an event flyer, the money raised will go to help two Nyssa High School students in the Class of 2027 to enter the criminal justice or mental health fields. Money will also go to a police department in the Treasure Valley to purchase protective armor for vehicles, including windshield, driver-side door, and window protection, the flyer noted.

Linda Johnson said those interested in playing in the softball game – billed as “friends vs. friends” – still have time to sign up. Like last year, the teams will be picked at random.

The event also will feature a live auction, a silent auction, a slate of food vendors and music with a deejay.

For more information or to donate, call 541-212-3259 or email [email protected].

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

