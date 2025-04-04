Nyssa News: FFA holding auction, center hosts fiddlers

The FFA Banquet and Auction will be held on Tuesday, April 8 at Nyssa High School Cafeteria.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tickets $10 single or $50 family. This is a great event highlighting the accomplishments of the Nyssa FFA and acknowledging the senior members of the group. There will be a dinner with both silent and live auctions, and it’s a great time to visit.

• The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center hosts the Gem State Fiddlers on Saturday, April 5, at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the music of this amazing local group. The event is free although donations are accepted and split between the Gem State Fiddlers and the senior center.

The Senior Center’s spring yard sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11-12. The yard sale room contains a lot of great bargains. As you do some spring cleaning, remember the center for your useable donations of items such as clothing and housewares.

Each Tuesday and Thursday the center has bingo from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is 5 cents per card per game. Following bingo lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m.

Also on Thursdays, the “Strong People” exercise program is at 1 p.m. The program features stretching and exercises to build strength and mobility, with many exercises done while seated. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a water bottle and hand or ankle weights if you have them. Weights are also provided.

The Nyssa Senior Center is located at 316 Good Avenue.

