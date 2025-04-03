Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of April 3, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Ontario Library District, Malheur, State of Oregon , to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, will be held at the Ontario Community Library 388 S.W. 2nd Ave Ontario, Oregon. The meeting will take place on April 10 at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 10 at the Ontario Community Library 388 S.W. 2nd Ave , Ontario, Oregon , between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Published April 2 and April 9, 2025.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: April 2, 2025

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: April 2, 2025

