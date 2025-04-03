Coming Up: Musical theater in Nyssa, makers in Ontario

THEATER: Nyssa High School’s drama department will stage “Anastasia, the Musical” Thursday through Saturday, April 3-5, in the school auditorium. Curtain time is 6 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth. The musical adapts the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumored to have escaped and survived the execution of the Russian Imperial family in 1918.

BOOKS: The Vale Book Club will take up “Scribbling the cat: Travels with an African soldier,” by Alexandra Fuller on Thursday, April 3, at 7 p.m., at the home of Carol Spears, 683 Cottage St. S. Doreen deAngeles will facilitate the discussion. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig is the selection for the May 8 meeting. For information about the club call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

MAKERS: Creators will gather from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 5, in the Malheur Maker Faire at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. It is sponsored by the Frontier Hub, Malheur Education Service District and OSU Extension Service.

HISTORY: Former state Sen. Lynn Findley will be the speaker at the Thursday, April 10, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. The meeting will be at the Vale Seniors Center, and starts at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $15, and the menu includes a baked potato bar, chili and dessert.

Findley, a Vale native, will speak about politics in Oregon and the impact of changes over the years on rural parts of the state.

CORNHOLE: Malheur County’s CASA nonprofit – which provides court-appointed special advocates for children – will host its yearly cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. Friday, April 18, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. The fundraiser will include cornhole competition, chili feed and music for dancing.

MEETINGS:

Sunday, April 6

• Malheur Democrats, open meeting, 2 p.m., 1080 N.W. 2nd Ave., Ontario.

Monday, April 7

• Dell Brogan Cemetery District regular board meeting, 6:30 p.m., 5112 Maag Road, Vale.

Tuesday, April 8

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

