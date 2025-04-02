Obituary from the Enterprise, April 2, 2025: Dale William Allen

Dale William Allen

Dec 1, 1937 – March 18, 2025

Dale was born on December 1, 1937, in Nampa, Idaho, to Clyde and Beulah Allen. He joined sisters Marlene and Vella, and brother Earl. Later, the family welcomed the youngest sister, Myrna. The Allen family eventually relocated to a farm in Vale, Oregon, where Dale spent much of his youth milking cows, riding horses, and participating in sports.

In 1955, Dale enlisted in the United States Air Force. After completing basic training, he was stationed in Germany. He took extraordinary pride in his service and as a veteran. After his honorable discharge in 1959, he returned to Vale, Oregon, where he spent the rest of his life.

In March of 1963, Dale married the love of his life, Darlene. He began working for the State of Oregon’s Department of Agriculture, where he remained until his retirement in 1995. After retirement he enjoyed traveling throughout Oregon visiting hot springs and spending time in Portland visiting family.

Dale had a lifelong love for sports—both playing and watching. Whether swimming across Bully Creek or cheering on his children and granddaughters from the sidelines, he was always active and engaged. A proud Vale Viking football fan, he could often be found attending home games with his son, Barry.

Dale loved to drive and his children loved riding with him on Sundays to pick up the paper, which often meant a drive through the backroads. He would share special locations and stories of his youth. Many will remember him later in life cruising through Vale in one of his beloved Nissan pickups.

A skilled and enthusiastic card player, Dale loved dealing and playing locally, a passion he passed on to his children, who continue the tradition today. Dale deeply loved his family and was happiest when surrounded by them.

He is survived by his children: Tami (Brian) Walsh, Lisa (Liz) Allen, Teena (Mark) Collins, and Barry (Kelly) Allen. He also leaves behind three granddaughters who were his pride and joy: Bailey, Madison, and Sydney, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene, his parents Clyde and Beulah, and his siblings Marlene, Vella, Myrna, and Earl.

As per Dale’s wishes, no formal service will be held. An informal gathering to celebrate his life will take place in April.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.