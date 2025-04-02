High school student, former councilor put on Ontario committee

Ontario Mayor Debbie Folden recently appointed two members to the city’s Diversity Advisory Committee despite some councilors’ concern the group’s existence may jeopardize federal funding.

The committee has been in the spotlight after City Manager Dan Cummings warned that it may stand in violation of President Donald Trump’s executive order stopping diversity programs at the federal level.

Cummings last month recommended disbanding the committee, but the Ontario City Council asked for legal advice on the city’s obligation. The council is expected to consider the matter soon.

Meantime, Folden appointed an Ontario High School student and a former city councilor, leaving one seat still open on the seven-person committee.

Jose Rocha, a high school junior, said he was encouraged to apply by another committee member, Billy Carter.

“I believe with my skills as a leader and student I can help to change our town’s culture to a more positive acceptable environment,” he wrote in his application.

His currently president of the local chapter Sources of Strength, a youth suicide prevention project. He is a member of the school’s Future Hispanic Leaders of America and has been active in student government.

Eddie Melendrez, an organizer on the staff of the Oregon Food Bank, also was appointed. He served four years on the Ontario City Council. He recently urged the council to leave the diversity committee intact.

The council established the committee in 2017. Other current members in addition to Carter are

Jackie Koehler, Daniel Liera-Huchim and Amber Heyne.

“The committee provides listening ears for the city’s diverse cultures and socioeconomic circumstances,” according to the committee’s city website. “This will assist in the development of a stronger community that is respectful of all nationalities, races, genders, ethnic groups, ages, and socioeconomic classes and cultures.”

