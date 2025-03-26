Nyssa News: Food pantry fetes longtime volunteer

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry held a farewell party for volunteer Wanda Scott as she prepares to move to Montana.

Wanda has been a volunteer at the pantry since 2012, giving her time and talents to keep the pantry operational. In those years of service, she has seen a change in managers, huge changes in operations during COVID, as well as an increase in those needing food assistance while donations have decreased.

Wanda and other volunteers expressed how important volunteers are to the operations of the pantry. From high school students to retirees, this crew keeps the pantry functioning. They unload freight, stock shelves, assist clients with shopping and clean the pantry and storeroom.

Wanda modeled volunteering to her 4-year-old nephew, bringing him to the pantry on truck day to help unload product from the Oregon Food Bank. At age 6, he was helping pantry clients and new volunteers.

The group of volunteers is diverse which, according to Wanda, is a good thing.

“The more diverse the group, the more ideas you have, everyone has different experiences” which lend themselves to continual improvement of how the pantry functions, she said.

Wanda said she’s enjoyed camaraderie, working with “fantastic” people, and the opportunity to give back by helping others. It’s also been a learning experience working with those less fortunate, seeing how others live in an often-hard world that is different from hers.

Bottom line, Wanda said, is that volunteering at the pantry has been “good for the soul.”

Pantry Manager Betty Holcomb said, “We are losing a wealth of information and knowledge with Wanda leaving.”

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry serves residents in the Nyssa/Adrian area with supplemental food. Area businesses and farmers have been extremely generous to donate products. Local churches and individuals also donate products or provide financial assistance.

The pantry, at the corner of 5th and Main Streets, is open Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about the pantry and how to be a donor or volunteer, stop by and talk with one of the fantastic volunteers.

• The Nyssa Public Library Board will sponsor a food for the Food Pantry, beginning April 15.

The board wants to focus on kid friendly meals and snacks in preparation for the end of the school year. Non-perishable items needed include peanut butter, jam, mac-n-cheese, Hamburger Helper, ramen, soups, crackers, pop-tarts, flavored water packets, tuna, and canned chicken. People can also donate money for purchasing perishable items such as butter, cheese and lunch meat. A collection box will be in the library or items can be left in the book drop.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].