Maker Faire on tap at Four Rivers Cultural Center

A local event for those who create through art, science or technology is scheduled for Saturday, April 5.

The Malheur Maker Faire will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The free public fair is billed as “the greatest show-and-tell on earth” and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Frontier Hub for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, Malheur Education Service District, and the OSU Extension Office for Malheur County are hosting the event. This is the second year for an event that brings together students, scientists, and all sorts of creatives, including crafters and hobbyists, to showcase their work.

Some creators who participated last year event included a graduate student in robotics from the University of Washington, an artisan bread maker who explained the chemistry behind breadmaking and a drone racing league.

“Maker Faire is a family-friendly gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do,” according to the Frontier Hub website.

The event invites “show-and-tell makers” and “selling makers” to show off their creations and projects, according to the Frontier Hub website.

The first Maker Faire was in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2006. Since then, events have gone international. Youth organizations that have participated in the events include 4-H, FFA, and the Boys and Girls Club. According to the Frontier Hub website, area youth groups are encouraged to get involved, as are local school districts.

