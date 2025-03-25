Ontario Rec District pursues millions to finish pool project

The Ontario Recreation District, for now, is scrapping considering a new location for a community pool and putting its original construction plans on hold and the agency is back to solving its need for more money.

Andrew Maeda, district director, said by email that the district is now pursuing about $6 million in state and commercial grants and loans to finance construction of the pool.

Last fall, district officials learned that costs came in higher than expected for the district’s plan to replace the shuttered Aquatic Center building at Lions Park with an outdoor pool. Bids came in well above the $3.5 million cap projected to get a pool built by May.

District officials shifted gears last fall, pitching a plan in November to the Ontario City Council to put the pool city park land near the splash pad. Project leaders estimated the pool at the new location could be $1 million less.

In January, city officials warned the district that construction at that location couldn’t be done without tearing out half of the park to meet parking requirements.

Maeda said the district now has retained Nick Green, a consultant and John Day’s former city manager. His main task is to navigate state agencies to find money for the Ontario project.

He helped submit a $3 million request to the Oregon Legislature. The district should find out whether it would get approved in late June. Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, told the Enterprise that he supported the request. Green wrote to district officials that getting that support enhanced chances the money would be granted.

Maeda said the district also is seeking a grant for as much as $1 million from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The agency won’t decide until November whether to award the grant.

Maeda said the district is also considering borrowing another $2 million from Rogue Credit Union.

The district is separate from Ontario city government. Formed in 2019, the independent taxing district operates its own budget and staff. The district owns the facilities it now uses, including the skate park, splash pad, the district office and the closed pool building.

The community pool closed in 2013 after years of deferred maintenance.

The district also recently contracted with the Boise firm Axiom to evaluate costs and bid proposals. Axiom will be paid $6,800 to help the district establish a plan to move ahead with the pool project.

Axiom has been working with project leaders on Treasure Valley Reload Center. Maeda said he has been “impressed” with Axiom’s work with the Nyssa rail center.

Maeda said the district signed a contract with Green on Jan. 7. According to the contract, the district will pay the former city manager $225 per hour with the cost not to exceed $10,000.

Maeda said Green has experience with pool projects. He landed $2 million from the state to fund a new pool in John Day. The city returned the funds after voters twice turned down a bond levy for additional funding for the project. The city spent hundreds of thousands on design and engineering work before the project was canceled.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at

