TVCC kicks off rebrand effort

Treasure Valley Community College kicked off a “comprehensive rebrand” last month.

The move to refresh the community college brand comes as the school begins construction on the long-awaited Evelyn S. Dame Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center.

Anne-Marie Kelso, the college’s director of legal and operations, said over the college’s more than 60 years in the community, projects such as the nursing center have not been incorporated into the school’s identity.

Kelso said the idea is to tell the “TVCC story” more consistently and compellingly to reflect how the college has invested in student success.

Kelso said beginning in the fall, people will see new brand elements released. They will include a fresh college logo, updated graphics and a “brand tagline,” a short phrase that embodies the school’s core message. She said updates to the school’s signage and other printed materials will happen over a period of “multiple years on a rolling change basis.”

According to a February press release, the college’s colors and logo have changed over the years, but the college has no plans to change its mascot, the Chukar.

Kelso said the plan is to update the school’s website in the fall.

She said college officials decided to rebrand in January after an extensive brand audit in the fall of 2024. The audit findings revealed an eagerness among students and other stakeholder groups for a “refreshed and modernized” brand, she said. Kelso said the findings showed that the existing brand could benefit from “thoughtful development.”

Kelso said the college solicited competitive bids from local marketing agencies and went with Fisk Brand & Copy. The school awarded the Boise firm a $42,400 contract, Kelso said.

The college is looking for feedback from the community through an online survey.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

