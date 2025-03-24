Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Tuesday, March 18
Marsing 16, Nyssa/Adrian 2
Thursday, March 20
South Fremont 12, Ontario 4
Friday, March 21
Union/Cove 17, Nyssa/Adrian 2
Union/Cove 17, Nyssa/Adrian 7
Marsh Valley 16, Ontario 0
Boise 11, Ontario 1
Saturday, March, 22
Fruitland 16, Vale 1
Fruitland 14, Vale 2
Twin Falls 17, Ontario 1
Softball
Tuesday, March 18
Nyssa/Adrian 5, Marsing 0
Vale 9, Union/Cove 4
Homedale 18, Ontario 2
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
