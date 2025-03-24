Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Tuesday, March 18

Marsing 16, Nyssa/Adrian 2

Thursday, March 20

South Fremont 12, Ontario 4

Friday, March 21

Union/Cove 17, Nyssa/Adrian 2

Union/Cove 17, Nyssa/Adrian 7

Marsh Valley 16, Ontario 0

Boise 11, Ontario 1

Saturday, March, 22

Fruitland 16, Vale 1

Fruitland 14, Vale 2

Twin Falls 17, Ontario 1

Softball

Tuesday, March 18

Nyssa/Adrian 5, Marsing 0

Vale 9, Union/Cove 4

Homedale 18, Ontario 2

