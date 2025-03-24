Over 500 runners gather for Owyhee Off-Road Challenge

Nearly 500 runners finished the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge runs in Adrian on Saturday, March 22.

The event was hosted by the Adrian Sports Boosters, raising money for the new Adrian High School track and youth programs.

Runners covered ground in events ranging for a 5K to a 55K run.

The top three finishers in the men’s and women’s divisions including the number competing and the winning times.

55K:

Men (33)

Dustin Stoenner 4:55.38

Scott Lambert 4:58:54

Davide Farnocchia 5:29:53

Women (12)

Elizabeth Hingley 5:21:51 (1st in 40-49). This is a new course record, breaking one set in 2023.

Amelia Cuomo 6:11.49 (1st in 20-29)

Tara Gaines 7:07.54 (2nd in 40-49)

Half Marathon:

Men (73)

Nathaniel Souther (1:18.59). This is his third win in a row.

Joshua McAdams (1:24.08

Arley Cornell (1:34.14)

Women (62):

Danielle Marquette (1:37.02)

Megan Doyle (1:44.49)

Cassidy Avila (1:50.16)

10K

Men (63):

Jakub Tecza (38.36). This is a new course record.

Grant Steward (39.43)

Adam Herrera (43.15)

Women (117):

Sky Logan (48.01)

Anastasia Beiting (50.59)

Sarah Battersby (52.22)

5K

Men (32):

Jeff Howard (16.59). This is a new course record.

Duncan Fritts (20.01)

Ausencio Prince Flores (23.22)

Women (73):

Jenna Ravenscraft (27.19)

Ebony Jones (28.11)

Melissa Gaskell (29.08)

Competitors head for the ridge during the 10K portion of the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 22, outside Adrian. The event, in its 10th year, is a fundraiser for Adrian Sports Boosters. (ERIC ELLIS/For the Enterprise)

Runners hit the ridge during the half marathon element of the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 22, outside Adrian. The event, in its 10th year, is a fundraiser for Adrian Sports Boosters. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner keeps her focus on Saturday, March 23, during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge 55K Ultra race. The annual event continues to grow in popularity. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Runners were treated to panoramic views of the Treasure Valley on Saturday, March 22, during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge race in Adrian.(ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner competes in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge 55K Ultra race on Saturday, March 22, in Adrian. The event drew more than 50 competitors this year. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A participant throws up the “hand heart” symbol to show love on Saturday, March 22, during Adrian’s Owyhee Off-Road Challenge 55K Ultra race. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner competes in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge race on Saturday, March 22, in Adrian. The event continues to grow in popularity. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner keeps pace on Saturday, March 22, during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner participates in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 22, in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner hits the ridge in the 55K competition during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge on Saturday, March 22, outside Adrian. The event, in its 10th year, is a fundraiser for Adrian Sports Boosters. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A runner keeps her focus on Saturday, March 23, during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge 55K Ultra race. The annual event continues to grow in popularity. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Runners were treated to panoramic views of the Treasure Valley on Saturday, March 22, during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge race in Adrian. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

