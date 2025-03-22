PHOTOS: Prep baseball and softball kicks off in Nyssa

High school baseball and softball season kicked off in Nyssa on Tuesday, March 18, with the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs facing the Marsing Huskies in their respective home openers.

In softball, the Bulldogs blanked the Huskies 5-0. The Nyssa/Adrian team dropped two games in a doubleheader the day before to Heppner/Ione/Condon.

The Nyssa/Adrian softball team will face Tillamook (0-1) on Monday, March 24, on the road in a tournament in Newport. The Bulldogs are 1-2 overall.

Meantime, on Tuesday, the Bulldogs baseball team fell to the Huskies 16-2. The Nyssa/Adrian baseball team lost two in a row to Union/Cove in a Friday, March 21, doubleheader.

The Bulldogs, 0-3 overall, face Rainier (0-1) on Tuesday, March 25, in a tournament in Stanfield.



A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs softball player rounds the bag on Tuesday, March 18, during the team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs shut out the Huskies 5-0 and are 2-1 overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian infielder Hunter Allen, a junior, fields a grounder on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs fell to the Huskies 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs softball player avoids getting tagged out on Tuesday, March 18, during the team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs blanked the Huskies 5-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs baseball players take in the game from the dugout on Tuesday, March 18, during the team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs fell to the Huskies 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Alijah Oviedo, a sophomore, fields a groundball on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. Nyssa/Adrian fell to the Huskies 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs softball player throws the ball from the outfield on Tuesday, March 18, during the team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs blanked the Huskies 5-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian baserunner dives back to the bag on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Nyssa/Adrian team fell to Marsing 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs softball player fouls off a pitch on Tuesday, March 18, during the team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs shut out the Huskies 5-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldog baseball player runs to first base on Tuesday, March 18, against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs fell to the Huskies 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



Nyssa/Adrian softball players take in the game from the dugout on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs shut out the Huskies 5-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian baseball player swings at a pitch on Tuesday, March 18, against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs fell to Marsing 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Tracy Cleaver, Nyssa/Adrian’s head softball coach, converses with the umpire on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. Nyssa/Adrian shut out Marsing 5-0 and is 2-1 overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian Bulldog pitcher Devin Dorathy, a senior, fires a pitch on Tuesday, March 18, against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs fell to Marsing 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs outfielder fields a grounder on Tuesday, March 18, during the softball team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs blanked the Huskies, 5-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Richard “Tanner” Beck delivers a pitch on Tuesday, March 18, during his team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldog baseball team fell to the Huskies 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian softball avoids a tag at home plate on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs blanked the Huskies, 5-0 and are 2-1 overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nyssa/Adrian’s AJ McDermottroe takes a lead during the Bulldog baseball team’s home opener on Tuesday, March 18, against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs fell to Marsing 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs softball player steps up to the plate on Tuesday, March 18, during the team’s home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs shut out the Huskies 5-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian baseball player fields a grounder on Tuesday, March 18, against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldog baseball team fell to the Huskies 16-2. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian softball player leads off first base on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. The Bulldogs blanked the Huskies, 5-0 and are 2-1 overall. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Nyssa/Adrian catcher waits for a pitch on Tuesday, March 18, during the Bulldogs home opener against the Marsing Huskies. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].



