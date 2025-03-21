UPDATE:Crews contain Ontario fire

Crews contained a fire on Friday, March 21, in Ontario that erupted at an agricultural storage building in Ontario.

Contained means a protective line is in place with little chance for the fire to move beyond it.

Ontario Fire and Rescue Chief Clint Benson said in a Friday press release that firefighters are monitoring the now smoldering 25,000-square-foot building at 152 Southeast Ninth Avenue that broke into fire around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

Benson said the building is not “structurally sound” and is dangerous to enter. He asked that people keep clear of the area as the structure poses a safety risk to anyone in the “collapse zone.”

He said 30 firefighters from Ontario, Vale, Payette, Parma, and New Plymouth responded to the blaze.

Benson said no immediate injuries were reported from the fire, but that investigation continues.

Benson said fire officials are working with Hector Navarrete, owner of Navarrete Farms, to safely enter the building to investigate the cause of the fire, given the danger of the structure collapsing.

He said the Oregon State Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.

Benson said that crews acted fast on Friday to contain the blaze. He said the building was fully engulfed in flames. The fire threatened a nearby fuel storage owned by Farmers Supply Cooperative and another agricultural building owned by Murakami Produce,

Wiggles and Giggles Childcare Center, which is located across the street from the now burned building, evacuated nearly 30 children due to heavy smoke, according to Jaecie Manzo, owner of the childcare center.

Manzo said parents told her they were held up in traffic because people stopped to get photos and videos of the fire.

She said the experience was frightening for the kids.

“The kids had ashes all over them,” she said. “Everybody was crying. It was scary for them.”

Manzo said she is unsure if the childcare center could open on Monday due to smoke damage. She said a disaster response team is assessing the extent of the damage.

Benson said the investigation into the cause of the fire will continue for several days.

