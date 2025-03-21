Letters: Support school meals for all

To The Editor:

When my children were little, they attended a school that provided universal school meals. During the aftermath of the pandemic, this was a critical part of how I kept my own children fed.

It was powerful to see how kids from diverse backgrounds could learn, grow, and connect when the stigma of some kids getting free meals was removed. Universal school meals were a cornerstone of inclusion and ensured all students had what they needed to thrive.

Now, as the Executive Director of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, I see firsthand how critical it is to build on the success I saw at my kid’s school and ensure every child in Oregon has the same opportunity. That’s why I urge the Oregon Legislature to pass and fully fund School Meals for All in the 2025 legislative session.

Every child deserves the chance to learn and grow without the burden of hunger. Yet, 1 in 6 Oregon kids face food insecurity, impacting their ability to focus, succeed in school, and engage with their peers. School Meals for All ensures every student, regardless of their family’s income or background, has access to nutritious meals. This is especially important in Malheur County, where 19.1% of children are food insecure—far above the statewide percentage of 13.2%, according to the Oregon Hunger Task Force.

I’d also like to thank Representative Mark Owens for his strong leadership on this issue. His dedication to addressing childhood hunger is making a real difference in the lives of Oregon’s kids.

By investing in School Meals for All, we are investing in our children’s health, education, and future success. Let’s ensure every student in Oregon has the nourishment they need to thrive.

Sarah Weber-Ogden, executive director

Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon

Portland

