Fire erupts at onion shed in Ontario

A fire broke out at an old onion shed on Southeast Ninth Avenue in Ontario on Friday, March 21.

Lt. James Swank Swank with the Ontario Police Department said the fire was reported at 9:44 a.m. on Friday.

Swank said Navarette Farms owns the onion shed.

Ontario Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze, along with multiple other agencies, according to Swank.

Swank said flames reached as high as 40 feet during the initial stages of the fire. The blaze is burning near fuel tanks, which, he said, are about 40 yards south of the building.

Swank could not confirm if people were inside the building before the fire broke out. He noted the onion shed has likely not been in use for some time.

Specific details about the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are unknown, according to Swank.

This is a developing story.

