Congress axes money for volunteer group that helps kids in foster care

The volunteer group that advocates for children in foster care in Malheur County faces a budget deficit after Congress recently trimmed community project funding.

The Oregon CASA Network was banking on receiving $1.7 million for 19 programs, according to Kat Hendrix, executive director of the state CASA network. The organization manages volunteers who serve as court-appointed special advocates for children in the foster care system.

Malheur County’s operation was anticipating nearly $40,000, according to Mary Collard, executive director of CASA of Eastern Oregon. Along with Malheur County, CASA of Eastern Oregon serves Grant, Baker, Lake, Union, Wallowa and Harney counties.

Collard said the funding was for the current fiscal year, which ends in June.

Losing the federal funding is “detrimental” to everything Malheur CASA can do, she said.

“Losing even one staff would lead to up to 60 kids without a CASA,” Hendrix said. “That’s significant. With funding being so tight, it presents a risk to be able to afford adequate staffing to support CASA volunteers and the kids they serve.”

A CASA is a specially-trained adult who volunteers to provide “invaluable best-interest advocacy and support” to children in foster care. They have significant legal authority to act on the child’s behalf and ensure they don’t get lost in the system.

The volunteers connect with those who know the child, including parents, teachers and counselors. The children assigned to such an advocate have experienced abuse and neglect, Hendrix said. As a result of working with a CASA, children are less likely to be abused again and more likely to find a permanent home, which leads to better outcomes for the child, according to Hendrix.

“This not only improves the lives and opportunities of children in foster care,” Hendrix said, “but it also creates a stronger community overall.”

In the eastern Oregon CASA program, Collard said Malheur County currently has more than 120 children waiting for a CASA. She added that children in the county are constantly entering the foster care system.

The Malheur CASA program has nearly 30 volunteer CASAs, according to Collard. She said the county needs at least 30 more advocates to cover the children on the waiting list.

Each CASA program supervisor, a paid employee, can support up to 30 CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers advocate for one or two children at a time.

Hendrix said the impact of losing the funding isn’t clear yet. She said most programs are concerned about continued staffing.

She said the Oregon Legislature is considering two bills – House Bill 5002 and House Bill 3196 – that “would significantly help.”

Hendrix said CASA programs fulfill a state mandate requiring a child in foster to be appointed an advocate.

“This is a great opportunity to consider being a CASA or connecting with your local CASA program,” she said.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to CASA of Eastern Oregon can go online or call 541-403-1375.

