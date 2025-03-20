Nyssa News: Dinosaurs at library

Dinosaurs have landed at the Nyssa Public Library! The Museum of Natural and Cultural History has brought “Oregon’s Dino Story” to Nyssa.

The exhibit will continue until April 1. Dino craft days are held on Fridays, March 21 and 28, from 1-3 p.m.

• St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 405 Locust St., will hold a yard sale March 28-29. They have a lot of new items with spring and summer clothing featured. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Also on Friday, a Nyssa High School senior will be selling baked goods as part of a senior project.

• Join the fun at Nyssa Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, March 22, with bingo from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Strong People exercise program continues every Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].