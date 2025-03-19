Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of March 19, 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL LANDOWNERS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of landowners within Nyssa Arcadia Drainage District will be held at the office of Five Rivers Law, P.C., 106 Main St, Nyssa, Oregon, on the 28th day of March, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. The agenda will be:

(1) Election of a Supervisor for a three-year term.

(2) Consideration of the annual financial report for the District.

(3) Other business as may properly come before the meeting.

NYSSA ARCADIA DRAINAGE DISTRICT

/s/__________________________________

By: Dan Corn, Secretary

Published: March 19, 2025.

*****

Screenshot

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.