Obituary from the Enterprise, March 19, 2025: Estella Doughty and James Greene

Estella Ruth Doughty

1939 – 2025

Estella Ruth Doughty, born in 1939 to Clay and Mae Holloway, lived a whole and meaningful life surrounded by family, adventure, and the simple joys of nature. One of five children, Ruth moved with her family from Blackfoot to Nampa, Idaho, where she attended high school and began building the foundation of a life well-lived.

Ruth married Larry Kreager, and together they welcomed a son, Hugh, and a daughter, Kristina (Ray). In 1971, she married Jim Doughty, blending their families and adding three more children—Debbie, Janice, and Jamie. Over the years, Ruth found her greatest happiness in the love of her family, which grew to include eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Beyond family, Ruth had many passions. She found immense joy in caring for her yard, turning her flowerbeds into beautiful landscapes admired by all who visited. She also loved to travel, taking numerous cruises to see the world. One of her proudest personal accomplishments was visiting every city in Idaho, a journey completed over the last few years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her son, Hugh. Per her wishes, no formal services will be held. Ruth’s kindness, strength, and love for life will be deeply missed by all who know her.

*****

James “Jim” Devon Greene

Dec 21, 1945 – Feb 8, 2025

In loving memory of James “Jim” Devon Greene, 79, who passed away on Feb. 8, 2025, in Puyallup, Washington.

Jim was born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Lebanon, Indiana. Jim proudly served in the Marine Corps, including a tour in Vietnam. After leaving the military, Jim built a career in the grocery business and later purchased the Payette Auction.

An entrepreneur, Jim later owned businesses in Bruneau, Idaho, Ontario and Adrian, Oregon. He was proud of his Owyhee County Sheriff’s service, time as the Adrian town mayor, and membership in the Lions Club. An avid hunter and fisherman, Jim found enjoyment in the outdoors. He will be remembered for his determination and commitment to living life on his own terms.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Christina M Greene, son James D Greene Jr, grandchildren Devon Greene, Maranda Greene and Christopher J “CJ” Greene.

He is preceded in death by his son Christopher Greene and his siblings, Bob and Mary Jo. A military service is being planned for summer 2025 in Boise.

*****

