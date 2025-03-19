Nyssa students get down to business,qualify for national competition

Eight Nyssa High School business students qualified for a national competition after a strong showing at a Boise competition in early March.

Students for the Nyssa Business Professionals of America chapter took first in competitions for speech, business law and video production, according to Anna Long, the chapter adviser.

Cadi Corn, a Nyssa student, took first in speech and business law, while Ava Anderson claimed first in word processing. Long said that the video production team of Tyler Young, Oscar Iniguez, Bryan Sanchez, and Mason Ballantyne also took first.

Young placed fourth in advanced accounting.

Long said that Young and Corn’s showings were exceptional.

“Qualifying for nationals in two events is a significant accomplishment,” Long said.

She said that demonstrated Corn and Young’s “dedication and excellence.”

Long said that 30 students competed at the state contest overall and gained valuable experience. She said about half of the students in the business club are seniors.

Long said that the Business Professionals Association allows students interested in business to participate several ways.

“There is a place for every student,” she said.

The association’s national conference is in Orlando, Florida, in May.

