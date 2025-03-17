Nyssa man faces new batch of drug trafficking charges

A Nyssa man has been accused of trafficking drugs while awaiting trial in Malheur County for earlier criminal drug charges, according to court records.

Roman G. Harless, 30, was arrested at his Nyssa home early Thursday, March 13, in a SWAT-led police operation.

Police arrested Harless at a home on First Street during a “tactical search” that yielded “substantial quantities” of methamphetamine, “multiple” firearms and thousands of dollars in suspected drug proceeds, according to a press release from the Ontario Police Department.

Police have been tight-lipped about the arrest. Lt. James Swank of the Ontario Police Department said no further information would be released.

According to the press release, the arrest was a multi-agency effort that included the SWAT team from the Oregon State Police, along with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario and Nyssa Police Departments.

The press release noted that the Payette County Task Force and several other local Idaho drug task forces were “instrumental” in the investigation.

Harless was charged in Malheur County Circuit Court with delivery methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was accused of having a stolen motorcycle and a stolen car.

Harless was indicted less than a year ago on other drug charges.

He had been released from jail after his arrest last May on seven charges, including possession and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, possessing a stolen vehicle, stealing as shotgun and possessing an illegal short-barreled shotgun.

He pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled for July.

Harless also was separately charged last May with a felony for attempting to elude a police officer in March 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the elude charge in January and a trial has been scheduled for June.

Circuit Judge Erin Landis on Friday, March 14, set security for the two drug cases at $260,000.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

